Freeland allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Friday.

Freeland left in line for the loss after giving up back-to-back solo home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the fifth inning. The Rockies pulled ahead on an Elias Diaz grand slam in the eighth to spare Freeland from a negative result. The southpaw battled an illness earlier in the week, which could explain his performance to some extent. He's gone seven starts without a win, though all of his bad outings in that span have come in challenging road matchups. For the season, Freeland has a 4.54 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:24 K:BB over 85.1 innings across 16 starts. He's lined up for a tough home start versus the Dodgers next week.