Adams is slated to start for the Rockies in Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Adams will receive a second turn through the Colorado rotation after striking out five and yielding one run on three hits and three walks over four innings in a no-decision during his MLB debut Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Nationals. Though he's a placeholder in the rotation for the injured Kyle Freeland (neck), Adams could have the opportunity to make additional starts for the Rockies over the balance of the season if he acquits himself well in his subsequent outings.