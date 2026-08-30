Adams did not factor into the decision Sunday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Both runs charged to Adams came in the third inning -- Sean Murphy led off the frame with a solo home run before Ronald Acuna drove in a second with a two-out hit. Overall, Adams has been solid through his first two major-league starts, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out 10 over nine innings. If Kyle Freeland (neck) is unable to return, Adams would line up for a home matchup with the Cardinals his next time out.