Adams didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Making his big-league debut, Adams tossed 48 of 75 pitches for strikes but couldn't stick around long enough to qualify for his first MLB win. The right-hander was picked up from the White Sox at the trade deadline in the Brenton Doyle trade and has looked good this season at Triple-A in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB through 49 innings between Charlotte and Albuquerque prior to his promotion. Adams is filling in for Kyle Freeland (neck) in the Rockies' rotation, but if he continues to pitch reasonable well, he could keep his spot for the remainder of the season. Adams is set to make his next start on the road this weekend in Atlanta.