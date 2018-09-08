Rockies' Matt Holliday: Hits second home run
Holliday went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.
Holliday took Clayton Kershaw deep in the second inning for his second home run since joining the Rockies on Aug. 23. It was the first time that Holliday has hit a home run off Kershaw in 39 career at-bats, and the 38-year-old is now 11-for-27 in 11 games so far for the Rockies this year. He's competing for playing time with Gerardo Parra and David Dahl in Colorado's outfield, but he's benefited by the fact that both Parra and Dahl struggle against lefties while he carries a career .294 average against southpaws.
More News
-
Rockies' Matt Holliday: Goes yard against Cardinals•
-
Rockies' Matt Holliday: Contract to be purchased from minors•
-
Rockies' Matt Holliday: Making impression at Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Matt Holliday: Inks minor-league deal with Rockies•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out of Game 4 lineup•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Not in lineup for Game 3•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...