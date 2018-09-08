Holliday went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Holliday took Clayton Kershaw deep in the second inning for his second home run since joining the Rockies on Aug. 23. It was the first time that Holliday has hit a home run off Kershaw in 39 career at-bats, and the 38-year-old is now 11-for-27 in 11 games so far for the Rockies this year. He's competing for playing time with Gerardo Parra and David Dahl in Colorado's outfield, but he's benefited by the fact that both Parra and Dahl struggle against lefties while he carries a career .294 average against southpaws.