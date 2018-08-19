Holliday has slashed .347/.458/.612 (178 wRC+) across 59 plate appearances in 14 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

The 38-year-old remained on the free-agent market until late July, when he inked a minor-league deal with the Rockies, whom he played for from 2004 through 2008. The time away from the game hasn't seemed to hurt Holliday, as he's been one of the top hitters in the Pacific Coast League since reporting to Triple-A. While his lack of defensive flexibility and absence of a 40-man roster spot are marks against his case for a callup, the Rockies would likely find a way to create a spot for him in September. He would give the team a quality right-handed bat off the bench and could be called upon for occasional starts at first base or in the corner outfield.

