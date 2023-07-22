Lambert (2-1) tossed five scoreless innings, scattering three hits and one walk, to earn his second win of the season Friday versus the Marlins. He struck out three.

Lambert was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday afternoon and seemingly secured his spot in the Rockies' injury-ravaged rotation with a dominant effort at loanDepot park in Miami. He needed just 77 pitches (51 strikes) to navigate the five scoreless frames. Up next is another favorable matchup against the Athletics, though that game will be played at hitter-friendly Coors Field and Lambert carries an overall 5.49 ERA in 39.1 major-league innings this year.