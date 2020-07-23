The Rockies announced Thursday that Lambert (elbow) recently underwent Tommy John surgery and was placed on the 45-day injured list.

Lambert had previously developed a forearm strain late in spring training and apparently didn't fully move past the issue four months later at summer camp, prompting him to undergo the corrective procedure. Given the timing of his surgery, Lambert appears set to miss the entire 2021 campaign while rehabbing the elbow injury, though he should back to full strength for spring training in 2022.