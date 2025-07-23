Gordon (2-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Cardinals, allowing four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Gordon was excellent in his first major-league start since May 28, scattering six hits to earn his second win in a 6-0 shutout. The 27-year-old Gordon has pitched to a 3.13 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across his first four starts (23 innings) this season. Gordon figures to remain in Colorado's rotation moving forward after German Marquez (biceps) landed on the IL. The right-hander is currently lined up to face the Guardians on the road in his next outing.