Gordon will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Sunday's game against the Royals at Coors Field, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Ryan Feltner had previously been confirmed as the Rockies' starter for Sunday's series finale, but he'll end up getting pushed back to Monday in Cincinnati, where he's expected to have several family and friends on hand to watch him pitch. The change in the pitching schedule thus opens up a temporary spot in the rotation for Gordon, who will be making his MLB debut Sunday. The 26-year-old rigthy has made seven starts this season with Albuquerque, accruing a 5.35 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 33.2 innings. His underwhelming numbers at the Triple-A level in addition to having to pitch in a hitter-friendly environment in Coors Field in his MLB debut makes Gordon an unappealing streaming option for Sunday.