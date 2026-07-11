Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Steady in no-decision

Gordon allowed one run on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Gordon didn't have a great outing, but he was good enough to limit damage. Just two of the Giants' eight hits off him went for extra bases -- a solo home run by Rafael Devers and a double by Drew Gilbert. Gordon had allowed five homers and 10 runs over his last 10 innings coming into Friday. The right-hander is now at a 6.44 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 47:11 K:BB through 50.1 innings across 12 games (five starts) this season.