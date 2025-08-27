Gordon (5-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on six hits and three walks over six innings in a 6-1 win over the Astros. He struck out five.

The right-hander turned in a steady outing Tuesday, giving up just a run on a solo homer to Jesus Sanchez in the second inning. Gordon has now delivered back-to-back starts of six innings with only one earned run allowed in each, a stark turnaround from the 7.98 ERA and 1.80 WHIP he posted over his first eight starts of the season.