Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Absence continuing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Estrada (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Estrada will sit for a fifth straight game as he continues to manage a bruised right hand. The veteran infielder said Saturday that he doesn't believe he'll require a stint on the injured list, but he could still end up on the shelf if his absence extends much longer. Kyle Farmer will man the keystone Sunday for Colorado.
