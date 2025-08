Estrada went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Pirates.

Estrada has started six of seven games since returning from the injured list. He managed his first multi-hit game in that span Friday, delivering a key knock in the ninth inning that drove in one to keep the Rockies' rally alive. Despite the nice performance, Estrada has gone only 4-for-24 in his last six games.