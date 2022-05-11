The Royals revealed Wednesday that Mondesi (knee) underwent successful surgery last week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi was diagnosed with a torn ACL in late April, and he'll now begin his lengthy recovery process following his successful procedure. The 26-year-old is expected to require 6-to-9 months to recover, so he'll likely miss the remainder of the season. Nicky Lopez has served as Kansas City's primary shortstop since Mondesi sustained his injury.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Move to IL official•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Heading to injured list•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Getting more tests for knee•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Out with knee injury•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Nursing knee issue•