Way (back/shoulder) was pulled off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha and will be re-evaluated Friday in Kansas City, per MLB.com.

Way made two rehab appearances, one with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and another with Triple-A Omaha, without experiencing any issues related to the low-back spasms and tightness that landed him on the injured list. However, mild right shoulder discomfort has now paused his progress. The 27-year-old has made 19 appearances with the Royals this season, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings, but any kind of significant setback in his recovery could prevent him from pitching in the majors again in 2026.