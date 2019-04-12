Royals' Billy Hamilton: Diagnosed with MCL sprain
Hamilton will be considered day-to-day after MRI results showed an MCL sprain in his left knee, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Hamilton was removed from Thursday's contest after colliding with the outfield wall, although his imaging results brought relatively good news for the Royals. Terrance Gore could take over in center field until Hamilton is cleared to return.
More News
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Undergoing MRI on left knee•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Exits after colliding with wall•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Sits Thursday•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: On base three times•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Swipes first bag as Royal•
-
Royals' Billy Hamilton: Serving as 'second' leadoff man•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal