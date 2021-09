Singer was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons prior to his scheduled start Friday against the Mariners.

The absence of an injury designation suggests it could be a COVID-related move, but there's been no indication of that. Singer gave up six runs on five home runs in his last start Saturday, raising his ERA to 4.85 and his WHIP to 1.56 on the season. Jon Heasley was selected from Double-A Northwest Arkansas and may start in Singer's stead.