Singer (4-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over seven innings against the Tigers. He struck out two.

After allowing eight runs over his last four starts (20.1 innings), Singer gave up five Wednesday, including a solo homer to Zack Short in the seventh. Though he went past the sixth inning for the first time all year, he was only able to punch out two batters, setting a season low in the category, while falling to his seventh loss. Through 15 starts (76.2 innings), Singer owns a 6.34 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and a 7.9 K/9.