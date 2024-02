Singer (back) will make his Cactus League debut Feb. 28 versus the Mariners, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Singer ended last season on the shelf with a back strain, but he doesn't seem to be under any restrictions this spring. The right-hander is coming off an uneven 2023 campaign, having finished with a 5.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 133:49 K:BB in 159.2 frames covering 29 starts.