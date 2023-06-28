Singer did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.
Singer came out on the wrong end of a pitchers duel, tossing six scoreless frames despite the Royals taking a 2-1 loss. The start marked his second scoreless outing of the campaign, with the other coming on June 4 against the Rockies. However, he's struggled between the pair of scoreless appearances, going 0-3 with a 5.94 ERA and an 11:6 K:BB across his last three starts. He's in line to make his next appearance during a three-game homestand against the Dodgers this weekend.
