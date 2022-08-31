Singer gave up four earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a 9-7 victory over the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Singer's stretch of four straight quality starts came to and end as the White Sox chased him before he could get through five innings. The major damage came on a three-run home run off the bat of Gavin Sheets. Singer has been a bright spot for the beleaguered Royals this year and has markedly improved from last season when he pitched to a 4.91 ERA. The 26-year-old right-hander has a solid 3.33 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 124 strikeouts in 121.2 innings pitched in 2022. He is tentatively expected to make his next start in a favorable matchup at Detroit.