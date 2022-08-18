Lynch (4-8) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings as the Royals were downed 4-0 by the Twins. He struck out two.

The southpaw didn't allow much traffic but he had trouble shutting the door when he did, with a two-out, two-run homer by Jose Miranda in the first inning giving Tyler Mahle (shoulder) and the Minnesota bullpen all the run support they would need. While it barely qualified, the quality start was Lynch's second of the season and his first since late April. He'll take a 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 91:38 K:BB through 93.2 innings into his next outing.