Lynch allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings Sunday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

The one run against Lynch came from a solo blast off the bat of Jose Siri in the third. The other five hits Lynch gave up all went for singles. He did register nine whiffs but had under five strikeouts for the fourth consecutive start. He's now allowed three earned runs or less in five of six starts this year and stands at a 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB over 36.1 innings. Lynch will hope to get back in the win column next weekend when the Dodgers come to town.