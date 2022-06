Lynch was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a blister on his left index finger, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lynch presumably suffered the injury Wednesday against the Angels when he took the loss after giving up a run on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks over 4.2 innings. The left-hander will be eligible to return from the injured list July 8, though it remains unclear if he's expected to be ready to be activated at that time.