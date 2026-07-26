Royals' Daniel Lynch: Picks up fourth win

Lynch (4-2) earned the win in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Tigers. He allowed a hit without issuing a walk or recording a strikeout over one-plus innings.

Lynch entered in the eighth inning and worked a scoreless frame before Nick Loftin crushed a go-ahead solo homer in the top of the ninth to put the southpaw in position for the win. Lynch gave up a leadoff single to Riley Greene in the bottom of the ninth before giving way to Alex Lange, who secured the save. Across eight appearances spanning 9.1 innings, Lynch has yet to surrender an earned run and has posted a 2-0 record in July. Overall, the 29-year-old has put together a quality campaign in a high-leverage role, producing a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB across 43.1 innings.