Lynch did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Lynch allowed a run in the first inning but held the Athletics scoreless from there while throwing 27 of 45 pitches for strikes and generating just two whiffs. It was the 29-year-old's third straight start, and he completed four frames in an outing for the first time in more than two years. He owns a 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 54 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Tigers this weekend.