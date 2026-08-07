Royals' Daniel Lynch: Set to get look in rotation

Lynch will start Friday's game against the Cubs, and the Royals intend to give the left-hander an opportunity in the rotation moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

With a 1.96 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 46 appearances out of the bullpen, Lynch has arguably been the Royals' top reliever this season. However, with Kansas City's rotation depth having been thinned with all of Cole Ragans, Stephen Kolek and Luinder Avila recently undergoing season-ending elbow surgeries, Lynch will get the chance to build up as a starter. Considering that Lynch hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his appearances in 2026, he'll be operating on a limited pitch count Friday and may not be fully stretched out until he gets about three starts under his belt. Lynch didn't find much success while working as a full-time starter to begin his career in Kansas City, logging a 5.18 ERA and 1.52 ERA over 252 innings from 2021 through 2023.