Lynch yielded three runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 frames against the White Sox on Monday. He failed to record a strikeout and did not factor in the decision.

Lynch worked through three shutout frames before the White Sox broke through with three runs in the fourth inning. The Royals would go on to win the game but the 25-year-old southpaw is still looking for his first win since Aug. 1. Lynch has given up three or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine starts, registering a 3.25 ERA during that stretch. He'll carry a 4.58 ERA into his projected home matchup with the Padres this weekend.