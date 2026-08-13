Royals' Daniel Lynch: Struggles again Wednesday

Lynch (4-4) allowed three runs on three hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 2.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

Lynch's second turn through the rotation was only marginally better than the first, though he was tagged for home runs by Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani. Lynch was able to work his way up to 39 pitches (28 strikes), but he's still got some stretching out to do if the Royals continue to keep him in a starting role. Overall this year, he's at a 2.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB through 50 innings through 48 appearances (two starts). Lynch won't be a factor in fantasy at least until he gets to the five-inning mark consistently. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Athletics.