Royals' Daniel Lynch: Will get look in rotation

Lynch will start Friday's game against the Cubs, and the Royals intend to give the left-hander a longer look in the rotation, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

With a 1.96 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 46 relief appearances, Lynch has arguably been the Royals' top bullpen option this season. However, Kansas City's rotation depth has been thinned with Cole Ragans, Stephen Kolek and Luinder Avila all recently undergoing season-ending elbow surgeries, so Lynch will get the chance to build back up as a starter, a role he hasn't handled full-time since 2023. Considering that he hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his 2026 appearances, he'll be operating on a limited pitch count Friday and will need time to get fully stretched out. Lynch didn't find much success while working as a starter to begin his MLB career, logging a 5.18 ERA and 1.52 ERA over 51 starts and 252 innings from 2021-23.