Lyles (2-12) picked up the win Saturday in a 10-7 victory over the Twins, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander got staked to a 6-0 lead after the first three innings, and while Lyles stumbled in the fourth he managed to do just enough to record the win. Both his wins this season have come in his last five starts, but his 4.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 27 innings over that stretch highlight his limited fantasy ceiling in most formats. He's next lined up to take the mound next weekend in Philadelphia.