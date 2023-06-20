Lyles did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Lyles notched his second quality start of the year and first since April 17. The right-hander hasn't exactly been sharp in 2023, boasting a 6.72 ERA, but he has been able to eat up innings, completing at least five frames in 13 of his 15 outings (85.2 innings total). However, that alone isn't enough to warrant much fantasy attention, so until Lyles turns things around, he can safely be left on the waiver wire in standard leagues.