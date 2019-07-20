Staumont will be recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to Saturday's game against the Indians, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Staumont has pitched well with the Naturals this season, posting a 3.16 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 74:37 K:BB over 51.1 innings. He figures to work out of the bullpen with the big-league club, though he's made 12 starts at Triple-A in 2019.