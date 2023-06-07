Kansas City placed Staumont on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to June 6, with a neck strain.
Staumont will be out of action for two-plus weeks while he recovers from the injury. The right-hander has been replaced on the roster by Austin Cox, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Staumont has struggled so far in 2023, logging a 5.40 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 20 innings with Kansas City.
