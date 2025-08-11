Canha (elbow) went 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch and RBI with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday.

Canha made his third rehab appearance with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday as he works his way back from left elbow epicondylitis. He's 3-for-11 with a homer and five RBI so far during the assignment. Before landing on the injured list July 8, the veteran was batting .212/.272/.265 with just four extra-base hits and six RBI over 46 games. Canha's versatility could help him carve out at-bats, but steady playing time is unlikely with Mike Yastrzemski and Randal Grichuk joining the roster and Jac Caglianone (hamstring) nearing a return.