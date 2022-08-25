Taylor went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Taylor has had a poor August, hitting just .203 (15-for-74) with one steal, three RBI, five runs scored and a double in 23 contests. The outfielder is down to a .260/.327/.352 slash line with six home runs, two steals, 31 RBI and 36 runs scored through 97 contests. The 31-year-old is one of few veterans on a Royals team fully in evaluation mode, so it's possible he could be rested regularly down the stretch to test the readiness of players like Drew Waters and Kyle Isbel in center field.