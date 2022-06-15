Taylor went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.
Taylor saw a seven-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-3 effort Monday, but he bounced back with his fifth multi-hit game this month in Tuesday's loss. The steal was his first in two attempts this season -- he's noticeably running less after going 14-for-21 in stolen bases last year. The outfielder has added a .280/.370/.409 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, a triple and three doubles in 43 contests.
