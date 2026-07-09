Royals' Michael Wacha: Allows six runs in loss

Wacha (5-7) took the loss Thursday against the Mets, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Wacha held the Mets to one run through his first four innings, but he'd unravel in the fifth, when New York would score five runs, including three with two outs. Wacha's performances have been up and down of late -- he's gone 1-5 with a 5.33 ERA in his last eight outings (49 innings). The right-hander figures to head into the All-Star break with a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 96:34 K:BB across 19 starts (119.1 innings) this season.