Wacha allowed no hits or walks across two scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Brewers. He struck out three.

Wacha followed Sunday's starter, lefty Kris Bubic, and looked in control, recording three strikeouts and allowing no baserunners over two innings. The veteran right-hander bounced back from a shakier first Cactus League outing Tuesday, when he surrendered a run on three hits and three walks across two frames. Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 31 starts and 172.2 innings -- his fourth consecutive season with an ERA below 4.00 -- Wacha will aim to remain a steady presence in the Royals' rotation entering 2026.