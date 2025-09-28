Wacha (10-13) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Athletics.

Wacha was able to end the season on a high note with his first quality start in five outings. The veteran right-hander earned a decision in each of his last 10 starts, going 6-4 with a 4.55 ERA after the start of August. His year as a whole was a little better than that last stretch despite the poor record, as he finished 2025 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 126:45 K:BB over 172.2 innings across 31 starts, though it was a slight step back from his work over the previous three seasons.