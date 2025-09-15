The Royals will reinstate Wacha (concussion) from the 7-day injured list to start Tuesday's home game against the Mariners, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Kansas City will restore two of its top starters to the rotation during the upcoming series with Seattle, as Cole Ragans (shoulder) is in line to return from the 60-day injured list Wednesday. After being placed on the 7-day IL last Tuesday, Wacha will wind up just a little over the minimum amount of time due to the concussion, which he sustained in what the team described as an "off-field accident," per MLB.com. Wacha was cleared to resume throwing shortly after being deactivated and shouldn't be operating with any restrictions Tuesday.