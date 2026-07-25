Royals' Michael Wacha: Settles for no-decision Saturday

Wacha didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander tossed 96 pitches (66 strikes) en route to his 14th quality start of the season, but Wacha left the mound with the score tied 2-2 and missed out on his sixth win. Wacha has worked at least six innings in seven of his last eight outings dating back to June 11, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB over 51.1 innings during that stretch. He'll look for his first win since June 22 in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Colorado.