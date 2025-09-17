Wacha (9-12) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and no walks over 2.2 innings against the Mariners. He recorded no strikeouts.

Wacha was rocked in his first start back from a brief injured list stint for a concussion, lasting fewer than three innings while surrendering six extra-base hits, including homers to Dominic Canzone and Cal Raleigh. The veteran right-hander entered with a 3.45 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, but those marks climbed to 3.79 and 1.22, respectively, across 29 starts and 161.2 innings this season.