Wacha (paternity) is still scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Despite being placed on the paternity list Friday, Wacha will make his regularly scheduled start Sunday. The 34-year-old has been excellent lately, logging a 4-1 record and a 2.45 ERA across his last eight starts, spanning 47.2 innings. He's struck out just 29 batters during that stretch, though.