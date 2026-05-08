Royals' Noah Cameron: Confirmed for start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Matt Quatraro said Friday that Cameron (back) will start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Cameron was scratched from his last scheduled start Tuesday against Cleveland due to back tightness. After throwing a bullpen session Thursday without any problems, he'll officially avoid a stint on the injured list and return to face a Detroit lineup that's posted just a .669 OPS over its last 10 games.