Cameron allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over six scoreless innings in a no-decision in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Cameron has now rattled off five straight quality starts to begin his major-league career, and this was his second scoreless outing. He has yet to give up more than one run in any start, pitching to a 0.85 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB. That last ratio offers a reason for caution, as his walk rate in particular could cause problems later when his luck evens out. With Cole Ragans (groin) returning to action in the nightcap, it's unclear if Cameron will remain in the Royals' rotation heading into next week. Cameron's performance could give the team reason to roll a six-man rotation or bump the struggling Michael Lorenzen to the bullpen.