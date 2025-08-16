Cameron (7-5) earned the win over the White Sox on Friday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings.

Coming off a scoreless performance in his last outing, the left-hander kept his opponents quiet again Friday, with the only damage coming on a solo homer by Lenyn Sosa in the fourth inning. Cameron has now held opponents to one run or fewer in five of his last eight starts, a stretch in which he's gone 5-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 40 strikeouts across 46.2 innings. The rookie southpaw has emerged as a solid presence in Kansas City's rotation and will look to carry the momentum into his next turn against the Rangers.