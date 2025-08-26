Cameron (7-6) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits with no walks or strikeouts over five innings.

Cameron struggled from the outset, giving up three first-inning runs on four hits, three of which were doubles. Of the eight knocks the lefty allowed overall, six (four doubles and two homers) went for extra bases. The six earned runs Cameron allowed tied his season-worst mark -- the other time he surrendered that many runs in a start was June 10 against the Yankees. Cameron came into the contest having allowed just three runs over 15.2 frames across his previous three starts, and he'll look to rebound in his next outing, which lines up to come against Detroit on Sunday.