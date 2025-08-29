Cameron isn't listed as a starting pitcher in any game of Kansas City's three-game set against the Tigers that begins Friday, Jackson Stone of MLB.com reports.

Cameron's normal trip through the rotation would have lined him up for a start Saturday, but Stephen Kolek will take the mound instead. Michael Wacha will close out the series Sunday. It's unclear when Cameron's next start will come, but it looks as though the Royals will limit his workload during the closing weeks of the regular season. Cameron has thrown 140.2 innings this season across Triple-A and the Majors, and his previous career high was 122.2 innings, which he set in 2024.